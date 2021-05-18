Father Patrick Delahanty recognized for advocacy work

Father Patrick Delahanty, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, received the 2021 Furman Award from the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy on May 11.

The award recognizes “advocacy for the lives of those charged with capital offenses,” according to a press release announcing the award.

“Reverend Delahanty has been the most consistent voice in support of the lives of men and women who may be subject to Kentucky’s death penalty,” the release said. “Through his work, Father Pat has humanized those whose humanity is often lost behind sensational headlines, political talking points, or the black and white of criminal policy debates.”

Father Delahanty has worked for decades to end the death penalty in Kentucky through the Kentucky Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty and as a former director and staff person of the Catholic Conference of Kentucky.