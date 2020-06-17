Father Joseph Hall, a pastor and chaplain, dies at 78

Father Joseph S. Hall, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died June 13. He was 78 and had been a priest for 35 years.

Father Hall, born in Louisville, attended St. Mary’s College in St. Mary, Ky.; Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Cromwell, Conn.; and Mount Saint Mary’s of the West, in Cincinnati.

Father Hall was ordained a priest on May 25, 1985. He served as pastor of St. Bernard Church in Clementsville, Ky., and Sacred Heart Church in Liberty, Ky. He also served as associate pastor of Ascension Church and as chaplain at Sacred Heart Village and Nazareth Home.

Father Hall also served in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by 14 siblings, Ruth Probst (Glen), Kathy Casey and Dennis Hall (Mary) of Shepherdsville, Ky.; Janet White of Paris, Ky.; Laura Ferriell, Mary Masterson (Eddie), David Hall (Lynn), Theresa Hamilton (Jude) and Rita Mattingly (Gary) of Loretto, Ky.; Steve Hall (Sharon), Chris Hall (Vicki), Greg Hall and Carol McGaha (Jeff) of Mt. Washington, Ky.; and Mike Hall of Louisville; 29 nieces and nephews; 56 great-nieces and nephews; 3 great-great nieces and nephews.

Father Hall’s Funeral Mass was celebrated June 17 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Loretto.