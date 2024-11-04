Father John Deatrick dies at 91

Father John Daniel Deatrick

Father John Daniel Deatrick, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died on Nov. 2. He was 91 and in his 58th year of priesthood.

Father Deatrick, a native of Louisville, attended the old St. Columba School, Flaget High School, Bellarmine University and St. Maur’s Seminary in South Union, Ky. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 14, 1966. He went on to study at Spalding University. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958.

In the archdiocese, he served as pastor of Holy Family Church, St. Martha Church, St. Augustine Church, St. Edward Church, Holy Spirit Church, St. Leonard Church and Our Mother of Sorrows Church. He also served as chaplain for Bellarmine University and St. Xavier High School and as associate director of the archdiocese’s Vocations Office.

He also served as the senior associate at St. Martha following his retirement in 2004.

Father Deatrick served as chaplain for the Assumption Council of the Knights of Columbus beginning in 1977, state chaplain for the Knights of Columbus of Kentucky from 1994-1996 and auxiliary chaplain for the Louisville Metro Police beginning in 1990.

He is survived by his sister Anita Bischof, sister-in-law Carolyn Deatrick, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Nov. 5 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, and Nov. 6 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery.