Father Eugene Scheich, a retired priest, dies at 87

Father Eugene E. Scheich, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died Aug. 26. He was 87 and had been a priest of the archdiocese for 56 years.

Father Scheich, a native of Louisville, attended Holy Cross School, Flaget High School and Bellarmine College, now university. He attended St. Mary’s College and St. Maur Seminary in South Union, Ky. He was ordained a priest in 1966.

Father Scheich served as administrator and pastor of St. Augustine and the old St. Matthias churches. He retired in 2005 but went on to serve as senior associate at St. Matthias and St. Helen churches.

Father Scheich also served as chairperson of the annual Clergy Day of Appreciation for the archdiocese from 1993-2017. He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956.

He is survived by his siblings Joseph Scheich, Donna Riggle, Kathy Abel, Good Shepherd Sister Renee Scheich and Rose Anne Scheich.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at St. Bernard Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive.

The Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. He will be cremated afterward and will be buried at a later date.