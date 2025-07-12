Father Brian A. Kenney, a pastor, dies at 53

Father Brian Aloysius Kenney, a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died on July 10. He was 53 and had served as a priest for 23 years.

Father Kenney, a Louisville native, attended St. Barnabas and St. Raphael schools, St. Xavier High School and the University of Louisville. He attended major seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind. He was ordained a priest on June 8, 2002. He also earned a Master’s Degree in Catholic thought and in divinity at St. Meinrad.

Father Kenney was pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Hodgenville, Ky., and St. Ann Church in Howardstown, Ky. He previously served as pastor of St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky.; St. Benedict Church in Lebanon Junction, Ky.; St. Thomas More Church and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

He served as an associate pastor at the following parishes: Basilica of Saint Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky.; St. Margaret Mary; St. James in Elizabethtown, Ky.; Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Thomas More. He served as administrator of St. Charles Church in St. Mary, Ky., and was a co-chaplain for Sacred Heart Academy.

He is survived by his siblings Kevin (Linda), Dr. Barbara Pawley (Daniel), Paul (Jill), Tom (Colleen), Kathy George (Anthony) and his nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held July 16 at Highland Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on July 17 at St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 South Sixth St., at 9 a.m.