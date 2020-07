Father Bob Abel dies at age 73

Public visitation is July 26 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Theresa Church, 9245 Rhodelia Road, Payneville, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. led by Deacon Greg Beavin, and 9 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. July 27 at St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. July 27 at St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi Church in Payneville.

Archbishop Kurtz will preside. Father will be buried in the priests’ section at Calvary Cemetery following Mass.