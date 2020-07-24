Father Bob Abel dies at age 73

Father Robert M. Abel, age 73, died June 23. Father Abel was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville on May 26, 1973. He served as pastor of St. Mary Church in Louisville, St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi Church in Payneville, Ky., and at St. Theresa Church in Rhodelia, Ky.
He also served as associate pastor of St. Stephen Martyr, St. Denis (where he also served as pro-tempore), St. Lawrence, St. Athanasius and St. Polycarp churches; administrator of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton; and chaplain of Angela Merici High School, Bishop David High School, Holy Cross High School, Holy Rosary Academy and the Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Newman Council.
He is survived by his two sisters, Mary Lou and Carol, and several nieces and nephews.
Public visitation is July 26 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Theresa Church, 9245 Rhodelia Road, Payneville, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. led by Deacon Greg Beavin, and 9 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. July 27 at St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. July 27 at St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi Church in Payneville. Archbishop Kurtz will preside. Father will be buried in the priests’ section at Calvary Cemetery following Mass.