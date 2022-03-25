The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will offer “Faith in the Midst of the Storm,” a workshop, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 2 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway.

Josephite Father Anthony Bozeman, pastor of Church of the Transfiguration in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, will be the presenter.

The cost is $15 and includes materials and breakfast. Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, space is limited. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

For more information and to register in advance, call the office at 471-2146. Only cash will be accepted at the door.