Faith formation in the archdiocese is in a ‘golden age,’ says director

Sister TuongVi Hoang, a Servant of Jesus the High Priest serving at St. John Vianney Church, received a master catechist certificate from Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre during the Faith Formation Celebration Sept. 18 at the Flaget Center. (Photo Special to The Record)

Faith formation in the Archdiocese of Louisville is enjoying a “golden age,” said Art Turner, director of the Office of Faith Formation.

“We’re very healthy,” he said, noting that the office offers about 40 faith formation classes each year, attended by an average of 15 to 20 people per class. Some are parish catechists, some are Catholic school teachers and some are adults wanting to learn more about their faith.

The classes are led by seasoned professionals, he said.

“We’re in a golden age as far as the quality of the teachers who are teaching the teachers,” Turner said. Among the instructors are college professors, parish catechetical leaders and high school teachers who are skilled, knowledgeable and comfortable teaching adults.

The Office of Faith Formation offers these classes through the Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute, known as ALMI. In addition to those classes, the office also offers programs through the University of Dayton and Loyola University in New Orleans.

The office’s annual Faith Formation Celebration, held Sept. 18 at the Flaget Center, highlighted the accomplishments of dozens of catechists who recently completed these formation programs.

Three of the honorees completed master’s degrees through the partnership with Loyola University. The program, known as the Loyola Institute for Ministry Extension Program (LIMEX), has been partnering with the Archdiocese of Louisville for 20 years, and the anniversary was also celebrated at the event. The program’s director, Dr. Tracey Lamont, served as the event’s guest speaker.

“We’ve had about 40 people go through that program,” said Turner. They are well-formed, “and they’ve made an impact.”

He noted that Laura Graven, who recently retired as a pastoral associate for St. Albert the Great Church, was in the pilot cohort in 2005. Her successor, Kristina Hellmann, is now enrolled in LIMEX, which offers both certificates and master’s degrees.

“The pastor said, ‘I want her to go through this,’” noted Turner, who helps facilitate the classes. “The first night we were together, Kristina said, ‘I have a context I can work in to understand this ministry that’s new to me.’ ”

The latest people to complete the LIMEX program were recognized Sept. 18. Beth Freeman and Paula Silliman earned master’s degrees in religious education and Doug Wolz earned a master’s in pastoral studies.

Turner said the LIMEX program and other formation opportunities for the laity are a response to the Second Vatican Council.

“Since the end of the Second Vatican Council, we’ve had this call for everyday folks to consider that Christ is calling them to ministry,” he said. “It’s more than being a volunteer; it really is about accepting that you might be called by Christ to do sacred work. But in order to do sacred work, you need certain skills — spiritual formation, academic formation. In order to do that, people need to be formed properly.”

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, who offered a keynote address at the Faith Formation Celebration, offered his gratitude and encouragement to the catechists who were honored.

“We must be firmly rooted in the understanding that all our efforts ultimately aim for one goal: the salvation of souls,” he said.

He noted that secular media and technology are among the greatest influences on young people, which is “truly challenging” for catechesis.

“We must remain aware of their changing needs,” he said, noting that awareness requires listening and learning their language, “so that we can communicate the truths of the faith in a way that resonates with them and helps them relate to the faith.”

All of these efforts, he said, are driven by a desire to lay a foundation that “will enable them to fall in love with God.”

The event included the presentation of awards and certificates, which the archbishop helped present.

Two catechists, Kathy Abell and Ginger Brunecz, received the office’s highest award. The Roncalli Award is named for St. John XXIII, who called for the Second Vatican Council.

Abell is the director of formation for St. Gabriel Church. Her nomination described her as dedicated and passionate and said, “She is truly a servant leader.”

Brunecz is the OCIA team leader at St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., helping form people who are coming into the church. She became Catholic in 2015 and has been helping to lead RCIA/OCIA for nine years. Her nomination said, “She is a genuine person and deeply loves Christ.”

Fifty catechists who have completed certificates through the Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute were also honored.

Thirty-three catechists who have completed 20 hours of formation classes were named associate catechists.

Eight catechists who have completed the associate level plus 120 hours of formation were named advanced catechists. They are — Christine Barnhill, Laura Dant, Janice Entsminger, Anna Maria Goss, Sheila King, Lynne Link, JoEllen Smith and Julia Weaver.

Nine catechists who have completed 80 hours of formation, in addition to the advanced and associate level certifications, were named master catechists. They are — Dean Brauner, Karin Coll, Ellen Creely, Jessica Devine, April Hammond, Sister TuongVi Hoang, Andrea Hoback, Julia Lish and Karen Purnell.

In addition to the LIMEX graduates, the event also recognized two others who have finished advanced programs.

Tammy Kessler earned a Master of Arts in theology from St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

Michael Raymer earned a certificate in adult formation leadership through the University of Dayton.