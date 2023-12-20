Faith Clubs celebrate the season

Members of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Faith Clubs danced at their annual Christmas party Dec. 6. The gathering, held at the Flaget Center in southwest Jefferson County, included a catered dinner and a visit from Santa. (Photo Special to The Record)

Members of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Faith Clubs celebrated the holiday season at their annual Christmas party Dec. 6. The gathering, held at the Flaget Center in southwest Jefferson County, included a catered dinner, dancing and a visit from Santa Claus, who led the group in prayer and the singing of Christmas carols. Faith Clubs provide formation for developmentally disabled adults in the archdiocese. Clubs currently meet at Ascension, Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Francis of Assisi churches, the Flaget Center and St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky. Those interested in joining or volunteering with a Faith Club should reach out to the archdiocese’s Office of Faith Formation at 636-0296 or email ff@archlou.org.