Archbishop Shelton beginsmonthly pastoral reflections

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre is now offering monthly pastoral reflections that will be shared on the Archdiocese of Louisville’s homepage, www.archlou.org.

The first installment was published in early December. It includes a reflection on Advent and Christmas by Archbishop Fabre as well as an explanation of Advent from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The final piece is an excerpt from Pope Francis’ Dec. 4 Angelus address in which the Holy Father discusses John the Baptist.

The archbishop’s pastoral reflection concludes with a prayer.

The reflections will be posted monthly. Check archlou.org in early January for the next installment.