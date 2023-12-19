Archdiocesan News

Archbishop Shelton beginsmonthly pastoral reflections

by

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre is now offering monthly pastoral reflections that will be shared on the Archdiocese of Louisville’s homepage, www.archlou.org

The first installment was published in early December. It includes a reflection on Advent and Christmas by Archbishop Fabre as well as an explanation of Advent from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The final piece is an excerpt from Pope Francis’ Dec. 4 Angelus address in which the Holy Father discusses John the Baptist. 

The archbishop’s pastoral reflection concludes with a prayer.

The reflections will be posted monthly. Check archlou.org in early January for the next installment.

0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Esperanza en El Señor — Oren y ayunen el 5 de octubre
El arzobispo Kurtz escribe acerca de la oración y el ayuno el...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *