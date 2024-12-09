Faith Club gathers for annual Christmas celebration

The Faith Club’s annual Christmas celebration included a “Living Nativity” experience featuring Faith Club participants. The Nativity featured, from left, Richard King as the donkey; Cade Reed as baby Jesus; Cindy Cusick as Mary and Benjamin Adkins as Joseph. They were joined by other participants depicting the three wise men, the angel, sheep and shepherds. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)









Hand-wrapped presents are sorted for the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Faith Club’s annual Christmas party Dec. 4. Joey Carr, a participant, gives gifts to each Faith Club member and volunteer every Christmas. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Morgan Crowe, a participant in Faith Club, laughed at the annual Christmas party Dec. 4. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)















Joey Carr, a participant in the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Faith Club, opened a gift during the annual Christmas party Dec. 4. Carr gives hand-wrapped gifts to each Faith Club member and volunteer every Christmas. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Over 125 participants, volunteers, family and friends of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Faith Clubs came together for the annual Christmas party Dec. 4 at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive.

The Faith Clubs — which provide faith formation for adults with developmental or learning disabilities — meet with their groups monthly. Clubs hosted by Ascension Church, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Church and the Flaget Retreat Center unite for a Christmas celebration each year.

This year, the celebration included a catered dinner, a reenactment and narration of the Christmas story by Faith Club members, the singing of carols and the exchanging of presents.

For Joey Carr, a Faith Club participant, the latter is a highlight of the night.

He is known by club members for his generosity. Each Christmas, Carr gives hand-wrapped gifts to each Faith Club member and volunteer.

In past years, Carr has given hand-sewn Christmas decorations, hygiene kits, silverware-packs, baked goods and home items, said Madeline Kincaid, administrative assistant of the Office of Faith Formation.

He enjoys gift-giving and has given gifts to the entire group for about 20 years, he said in a recent interview. This year, “The guys get cookies. The girls get socks and nail polish. The adults get pumpkin bread,” he said.

Kristen Donovan, a family friend of Carr, noted that Carr must have received the giving spirit from his mother, the late Anita Carr, known for her Christmas decorations and her joy at the holidays.

“She was Mrs. Christmas,” she said.

Those interested in joining or volunteering with a Faith Club should reach out to the archdiocese’s Office of Faith Formation at 636-0296 or contact lzoeller@archlou.org.