Eucharistic pilgrimage is making its way to the Archdiocese of Louisville

The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage’s Juan Diego Route is making its way closer to the Archdiocese of Louisville.

As the southernmost route of the nationwide pilgrimage, the Juan Diego pilgrims began their journey in Brownsville, Texas, on the feast of Pentecost, May 19.

The pilgrims will be on their 46th day of the pilgrimage, having passed through 17 dioceses, when they arrive in the Archdiocese of Louisville on July 4.

The route through the archdiocese will begin at St. Catherine Church in New Haven, Ky., with Mass. The procession will continue to the Abbey of Gethsemani that morning.

The pilgrims will continue their route throughout the archdiocese for six days, passing through 13 parishes and multiple religious communities. Many of the route’s stops include Mass, adoration, the Liturgy of the Hours and opportunities for fellowship with the pilgrims.

The pilgrims will enter the Archdiocese of Indianapolis on July 9 as the procession passes into Indiana via the Big Four Bridge. The pilgrims will reach their final destination, Indianapolis, and participate in the National Eucharistic Congress July 17-21, where tens of thousands of Catholics are expected to gather. This will be the first National Eucharistic Congress in 83 years.



More information, including a full schedule of all Juan Diego Route stops, can be found at: www.eucharisticpilgrimage.org/st-juan-diego-route.