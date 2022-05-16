Epiphany Church will offer a series of talks on “The Roots of Catholic Social Teaching: Where Tradition and Action Meet” this summer.

Each of the five talks will be presented by Epiphany’s pastoral associate of social responsibility, Brenton Wolford, and will take place in the Worship Center, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The dates and topics are:

June 8 — “What Is Catholic Social Teaching: The Spirituality of the Church’s Social Mission”

June 29 — “Catholic Social Teaching and the Person of Jesus Christ”

July 19 — “The Dignity of Human Life and the Catholic Tradition”

Aug. 3 — “Subsidiarity and the Catholic Tradition”

Aug. 16 — “Solidarity and the Catholic Tradition”

The talks aim to “help bridge the gap between our tradition and social concern,” according to a news release from the church.

Each talk will count as one hour of catechist credit toward theology in the content area of Catholic social teaching for the Archdiocese of Louisville. For more information, visit EpiphanyCatholicChurch.org or contact Brenton Wolford at 780-0394 or brenton@epiphanycatholicchurch.org.