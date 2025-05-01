Epiphany and St. William parishes to host forum on DEI and Catholic social teaching

Epiphany and St. William churches will host a social concerns forum on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and Catholic social teaching on May 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Epiphany’s community center, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road.

Lexington Bishop John Stowe and Dr. Jessica Buckley, higher education administrator at the University of Louisville’s College of Education and Human Development, will be the panelists.

Dr. Buckley will discuss the “impact that attacks on DEI are having on educational systems and student learning,” said a press release from Epiphany. Bishop Stowe will address how DEI relates to Catholic social teaching, the release said. To register, contact Brayton Bowen at 558-2154 or call/text brayton@howlandgroup.com.