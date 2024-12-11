‘Each parish has special needs:’ Priest discusses pastoring individuals with disabilities

Father William Hammer directs altar servers during the monthly Special Disciples of Jesus Mass at St. Margaret Mary Church on Oct. 20. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

This is the third in a series of stories about welcoming individuals with disabilities in the Catholic Church.

When it comes to pastoring individuals with disabilities, Father William Hammer says he tries to be attentive to each person’s abilities and make appropriate adaptations.

He is the pastor of St. Margaret Mary Church, located at 7813 Shelbyville Road. The parish hosts a monthly Mass, called the Special Disciples of Jesus Mass, which offers a shortened liturgy for families with special needs.

“Every parish has special needs” and must discern the needs of parishioners, Father Hammer said in a recent interview. “The church has always allowed for cultural adaptations.”

The same should be true for those with special needs, he said.

Some parishes might exhibit a greater need for a ministry to widows or married people or seniors, he noted. St. Margaret Mary needs adaptations for individuals with disabilities, he said.

In learning to adapt, Father Hammer noted, the special-needs community has taught him that each person has different abilities and strengths. This is true for every person, not just individuals with disabilities, he said.

The task, he explained, is to recognize the abilities and strengths each person possesses.

“My observation is that a lot of these children have difficulty sitting still for extended periods of time,” he noted.

Sitting still may not be a “strong ability” for some individuals with disabilities, he said. But, for many in the special-needs community, movement is a strong ability, he said.

Some participants in the Special Disciples of Jesus Mass find it natural to speak out, stand up or walk around during the liturgy, he noted. This isn’t a problem during the Mass, in which participants “worship with our bodies,” sitting, standing and kneeling, he said.

“I want them to feel like they can be themselves,” he said. “To find a place to feel at home is important.”

Participants are often given special roles during Mass, such as lectoring, altar serving or presenting the gifts as they’re able. One child was trained as an altar server at the Special Disciples of Jesus Mass and now serves regularly at his home parish, Father Hammer noted.

Others, with practice, may be able to serve in certain roles, such as presenting the gifts, with the assistance of their family.

The strengths of other parishioners have also been revealed by the Special Disciples of Jesus Mass, which is often followed by a reception, he said. The reception, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, typically draws volunteers who are not regularly involved in the special-needs community.

Their abilities and strengths — often of hospitality — are utilized, too, he said. “It brings out the best in them.”

To pastors interested in implementing adaptations for individuals with disabilities, Father Hammer suggests they begin by discerning their parish’s needs.

“Engage with your families and talk about their observations, what their children’s needs are,” he said.

Then, he said, seek regularity in providing adaptations.

“These families and children seek consistency,” he said, adding, they want to know what to expect when they come through the church doors.