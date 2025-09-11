Donors provide a record $8.6 million to fund tuition assistance

St. Bernard School students entered the building for their first day of school in August 2024. This year, 2,500 families — 3,700 students — received tuition assistance to attend one of 39 Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

An “amazing outpouring of support from donors” provided 3,700 students with $8.6 million in tuition assistance to attend Catholic grade schools this fall, said Richard A. Lechleiter, president of the Catholic Education Foundation.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors and the unwavering support of our funding partners, we provided tuition assistance awards to every single family who demonstrated a financial need — for the eleventh year in a row,” Lechleiter said in a press release. “This astonishing result serves as a great testament to the power of Catholic education and our community’s recognition of its importance and its future.”

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, vice chair of the foundation’s board, offered his gratitude in the release.

“I am deeply thankful that we can come together to create so much hope for so many families. God has blessed our families, our schools and this community. Please join me in giving thanks to the Lord that over 2,500 families can have access to the life-changing experience of Catholic education.”

The Catholic Education Foundation has distributed scholarships for Catholic school tuition in the Archdiocese of Louisville since 1999. In its first year, the foundation awarded $110,000 in scholarships to 220 students. In the last decade or so, it has steadily and significantly increased those numbers.

The scholarship awards total of $8.6 million is an all-time high again this year. Last year’s $8.3 million in scholarships also set a record.

Amy Nall, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Louisville, said the CEF’s growth since 1999 has been transformative for the Catholic community.

“How amazing!” she said. “As Archbishop (Fabre) said, we are truly blessed by the good works of the CEF and the very generous donors in the Archdiocese of Louisville who make this kind of success and impact possible. The impact is truly transformative for our families and our schools!”

Nall offered thanks to the foundation and those who provide support for Catholic education.

“The funding provided by CEF strengthens our school enrollment, thus allowing more children to be educated in our mission of fostering each student’s personal relationship with Jesus Christ through faith formation and education,” she said.

While funding is higher this year, the number of students assisted so far is down slightly from this time last year, when 3,750 students received awards. Lechleiter noted that awards continue to be made through much of the school year, so those numbers do rise.

Tuition increases driven by inflation tend to range from two to five percent in Archdiocese of Louisville grade schools, he said, adding that when a family’s income doesn’t keep pace, the CEF steps up.

“Say tuition goes up five percent and your income doesn’t. There’s a wider gap, simply because of inflation. Who’s going to fill that gap? We need to fill that gap. You have to keep up with inflation. You have to support the kids.”

Funding for the scholarships comes from several sources. This year, the foundation provided $4.7 million, Catholic schools contributed $2.3 million and the parishes of the Archdiocese of Louisville, along with Community Catholic Center, provided $1.6 million.

“We couldn’t be happier about it,” added Lechleiter. “It’s another record year in terms of funding. Our donors have been with us so consistently that this has been our 11th straight year that everyone who qualified got a reward.”

Donors to the CEF include those who make individual donations and those who attend the foundation’s annual events — the Salute to Catholic School Alumni Dinner, held each spring, and the Salute to THE GAME Luncheon, which is set for noon Sept. 25 at the Galt House Hotel.

The two events raised $2.35 million last year and donations made by individuals through the mail and the foundation’s website contributed another $2.5 million in the last year, he said.

“We were able to answer the call again this year, and that’s exhilarating for all of us here,” said Lechleiter.

He noted that the foundation’s work is all in service to Catholic schools.

“We try to give people access to the experience of Catholic schools,” he said. “The partnerships we have developed over the years with our Catholic schools office and the schools … means a lot to us.”

He added that the foundation makes an effort to make sure pastors, principals and other school leaders know the CEF is there to help.

If a principal has a student whose circumstances change, he said, the school leader can reach out directly.

“We are going to work together to work out the problem,” he said. “That student will not have to leave. That’s the teamwork I’m talking about. Which is extremely valuable to our families.”