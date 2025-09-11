Bulletin Board — Sept. 11, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Mass for those who have lost a loved one to suicide will be held Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Road. The Mass is open to all. Fr. Philip Erickson will be the celebrant. For more information, call Deacon Stephen Bowling in the Office of Family and Life Ministries at 471-2127.

A Young Adult Mass and Community Networking Fair is set for Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. The Mass will begin at 6 p.m. and the networking fair will follow in the undercroft.

All young adults are welcome to attend the event organized by the Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter and the Office of Youth and Young Adults.

The event is free and includes food and drinks. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be held Sept. 24 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

A Mass of Remembrance for those who have lost a child will be held Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. at St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 S. 6th St. The Mass is sponsored by the Red Bird Ministries Grief Group at St. Louis Bertrand and the archdiocese’s Office of Family and Life Ministries. For more information, contact family@archlou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host an executive panel discussion on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at 500 West Jefferson Street. The event is titled, “Meet the YCP Louisville Board.” The event is free and includes complimentary beer, wine and snacks. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Garry Burry and John Sohl will be the speakers.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Louisville Chapter of the Benedictine Oblates will meet on Sept. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the St. John Paul II Parish Center, 3521 Goldsmith Lane. Dr. Beverly Weinhold will discuss spiritual direction. Vespers will be prayed and refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

VOCATIONS

The Benedictine Monks of St. Meinrad Archabbey are inviting single Catholic men ages 20-40 who are interested in exploring a monastic vocation to attend a discernment weekend Oct. 10 to 12.

Participants will stay in guest accommodations, eat, pray and work with the community, and attend conferences led by monks.

To learn more or to register, contact Benedictine Father Simon Herrmann, director of vocations, at 812-357-6611 or vocations@saintmeinrad.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

HERE & THERE

ArchLou’s Great Novena will host a “Year of Wonder Hike” at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Trappist, Ky., on the feast of St. Francis, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. Visit greatnovena.org/community/events for more information.

Most Blessed Sacrament Church’s Ladies Altar Society will host a card party on Sept. 28 in the parish’s Pioneer Hall, 1125 Hathaway Ave. Doors open at noon and the party will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $5, which includes dessert and coffee. To register, call or text Susan Dey at 565-5775 or Cathy Harris at 999-1749.

Mount St. Francis will host “MountFest: Art, Music and Food Festival” Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Mount St. Francis, Ind. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested per car.

THE ARTS

The Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Ky., will host The Heartland Harp Ensemble on Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

VOLUNTEER

Catholic Charities needs volunteers in the following areas:

Sister Visitor Center Choice Food Pantry — volunteers needed to assist shoppers and clean and organize shelves weekdays from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Father Jack Jones Food Pantry —heavy lifters needed to unload food vans and stock donations Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Spanish-speaking volunteers are also needed to assist with client intake Wednesdays from 8:30 to noon.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is, “You trample on the needy and the poor.” For more information, contact Debbie Minton at dminton@staparish.com.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer three upcoming classes:

“Stewardship & Laudato Si’ ” will be held Sept. 16 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Desenzano Conference Room of the Ursuline Mother House, 3115 Lexington Road.

“Embracing Diversity in Your Faith Community” will be held Sept. 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at St. Aloysius School in Pewee Valley, Ky., 122 Mount Mercy Drive.

“A to Z: Queue Source” will be held Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.

The cost for each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will present a weekly six-session series led by Deacon Pat Harris. “Be Amazed: Path to God” will be held on Zoom Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Sept. 4 to Oct. 9 and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5 through Oct. 10.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and to receive the class link.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event Sept. 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Jennifer Collins and Amanda Green will present “Nazareth Home’s New Technology Offering — OneStep for Better Balance & Mobility.”The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting www.nazhome.org/rsvp.