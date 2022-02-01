Donations to aid those recovering from the deadly tornado outbreak of Dec. 10, 2021, continue to be received by the Archdiocese of Louisville. The total, as of Jan. 31, has reached $499,000.

A majority of the funds have come from 86 parishes, which took part in an Archdiocese of Louisville second collection Dec. 18 and 19 to benefit the Diocese of Owensboro’s tornado relief efforts. Multiple tornadoes ripped through that diocese — and other parts of Kentucky — devastating lives, whole towns and nearly destroying two churches.

A total of $421,000 in donations have been forwarded to the Owensboro Diocese and another $44,000 will be sent this week.

In calling for the second collection, Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz asked Catholics in the Archdiocese of Louisville to help the Diocese of Owensboro with its recovery from the storms, which left more than 70 dead around the commonwealth.

Archbishop Kurtz said donations would be used to “respond to immediate emergency humanitarian needs and will aid in long-term rebuilding and recovery efforts, as well as in any pastoral and reconstruction needs of the Church.”

In addition to the parish collection, additional donations have been made directly to the Archdiocese of Louisville and Catholic Charities of Louisville for general tornado relief. A portion of those funds — a total of $39,000 as of this week — have been directed to three Archdiocese of Louisville parishes in Taylor County for tornado recovery.

The parishes — Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Our Lady of Fatima and Our Lady of the Hills — will use the funds to assist families affected by the Dec. 10 storms that are underinsured or uninsured, according to Catholic Charities.

Donations for storm recovery are still being accepted. Direct them to Archdiocese of Louisville, ATTN: Tornado Relief, 3940 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, Ky., 40213-1463.