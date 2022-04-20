The Dominican Sisters of Peace began a year-long celebration this week honoring the 200th anniversary of the Dominican Sisters’ foundation in the United States.

“On Easter Sunday, April 7, 1822, four women answered the call to serve God’s people in what was then the frontier community of Springfield, Ky.,” a news release from the sisters said. “From those four women grew the Dominican Sisters of St. Mary Magdalen, eventually known as the Kentucky Dominicans. Today, the Kentucky Dominicans are part of the Dominican Sisters of Peace.”

The Dominican community near Springfield, formerly the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, Ky., merged in 2009 with six other Dominican communities to form the Dominican Sisters of Peace.

To kick off the anniversary celebration, the Dominican Sisters hosted an opening prayer service on April 19 that was livestreamed during the congregation’s third general chapter meeting in Columbus, Ohio.

A prayer service is planned in the Archdiocese of Louisville on May 1. It will be held at the Motherhouse in St. Catharine. An anniversary podcast called “Building Peace” will launch June 25.

Visit ​​USDomSisters200.oppeace.org for more information and for links to watch past and future events.