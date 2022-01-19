Dominican Sister of Peace Thomas Ann Ford died Jan. 16 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 97 and had been a Dominican Sister for 64 years.

Sister Ford, a native of Louisville, ministered as a teacher in Illinois, Tennessee and Nebraska.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as program director at the St. Catharine Motherhouse in 1973. Then from 1974 to 1998, she served as bursar and director of finance as well as a driver for Sansbury Care Center.

In 1999, Sister Ford moved to Louisville where she cared for her sister until 2006 when her sister died. She then returned to the Motherhouse where she provided community service.

In 2009, Sister Ford moved to Sansbury Care Center and began a ministry of prayer and presence.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Lloyd Ford, nieces and nephews and members of her religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Jan. 21 at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel. Burial will follow in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery. Services will be for Dominican Sisters of Peace and family members only.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098 or online at www.oppeace.org.