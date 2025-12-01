Dominican Sister of Peace Patricius Henderson dies at 103

Dominican Sister of Peace Patricius Henderson

Dominican Sister of Peace Patricius Henderson died on Nov. 23 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 103 and had served as a Dominican for 82 years.

Sister Henderson, a native of Omaha, was an X-ray technician and nurse aid at medical facilities in Nebraska, Kansas, Illinois and Kentucky. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Lebanon.

She also served as a teacher in Jeffersonville, Ind. She began providing the ministry of community service and prayer in 1987 in Nebraska and Kentucky.

She had served at the St. Catharine Motherhouse since 2008, until moving to Sansbury Care Center in 2022, where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

The visitation with her cremains will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 4 in the chapel. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation or to view a full obituary, visit www.oppeace.org.