Dominican Sister of Peace Barbara Ann Rioux dies at 97

Dominican Sister of Peace Barbara Ann Rioux

Dominican Sister of Peace Barbara Ann Rioux died Sept. 19 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 97 and in her 73rd year of religious life.

Sister Rioux, a native of Fall River, Mass., ministered as a teacher, administrator and case worker.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as a teacher at Sts. Simon and Jude School and Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Campbellsville, Ky., as principal at Immaculate Heart of Mary School, as coordinator of Sansbury Care Center, and as outreach minister at St. Brigid and St. James churches.

Sister Rioux moved to Sansbury Care Center, where she served in a ministry of prayer and presence, in 2021.

She is survived by her sister, Sister Nancy Rioux, and members of her religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Oct. 2 at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel. Burial will follow in the St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098, or made online at www.oppeace.org.