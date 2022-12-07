Dominican Sister Mary Esther Owens dies at 98

Dominican Sister of Peace Mary Esther Owens died Dec. 4 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 98 and had been a Dominican Sister for 76 years.

Sister Owens, a native of Charlestown, Md., ministered as an educator in Kentucky, New York, Illinois, California and Massachusetts.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at the old St. Louis Bertrand School. She also served as an instructor at St. Catharine College in St. Catharine.

Sister Owens served her community as the regional coordinator for the Eastern Region for the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine — which merged with several other congregations to become the Dominican Sisters of Peace in 2009. She ministered as director of admissions and administrative assistant at the School of Applied Theology in Berkeley, Calif., and also served as a hospital chaplain.

In 2014, Sister Owens moved to Sansbury Care Center where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

She is survived by several cousins and members of her congregation.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Dec. 16 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098 or online at www.oppeace.org.