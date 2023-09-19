Dominican Sister Mary Blaise Flynn dies at 78

Dominican Sister of Peace Mary Blaise Flynn died Sept. 14 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 78 and in her 57th year of religious life.

Sister Flynn, a native of Rochester, N.Y., ministered as an educator in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Nebraska. She also spent more than two decades ministering to the homeless.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Sister Flynn taught at St. Dominic School in Springfield, Ky., and at the old Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Louisville.

She also served her community as the regional coordinator of the western region for the former Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine. In 2009, the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, Ky., merged with six other congregations of women religious to form the Dominican Sisters of Peace.

In 2020, she moved to the St. Catharine Motherhouse, where she provided community service. Earlier this year, she moved to the Sansbury Care Center, where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

Sister Flynn is survived by six sisters and brothers, Jean Flynn of Illinois, Margaret Flynn Myers of New York, Carole Korupp of North Carolina, Richard Flynn of New York, James Flynn of New York and Thomas Flynn of Pennsylvania, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation of her cremains will take place Sept. 20 at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel starting at 3 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in the chapel. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Sister Flynn’s memory to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098 or online at www.oppeace.org.