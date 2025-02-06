Bulletin Board — February 6, 2024

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Feb. 16 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, has two upcoming events:

Its next luncheon meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Kanobia Russell-Blackmon, chief communications officer for the Archdiocese of Louisville, will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The club will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 12 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is on Feb. 12 and the topic is “Roles in Caregiving, Decisions We Face.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., is looking for volunteers to serve as compassionate companions, providing end-of-life care for individuals who have no home or loved ones to care for them. Volunteers will serve a weekly five-hour shift to provide care for residents.

A training session for new volunteers will be held Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit hildegardhouse.org or contact the volunteer coordinator at volunteers@hildegardhouse.org or 581-8267.

Catholic Charities is in need of volunteers in the following areas:

Food pantry — welcome clients and provide support as a pantry personal shopper at Sister Visitor Center. Or, unload food vans and stock donations at Father Jack Jones Food Pantry.

Long-term care program — spend time with residents living in long-term care as a friendly visitor. Or, become a certified volunteer ombudsmen, advocating for the rights of residents living in long-term care.

Administration — data entry and filing.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at 637-9786, ext. 115.

St. Bernadette Church, will host a blood drive Feb. 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the St. Mary Academy gym, 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect, Ky. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville is looking for experienced high school and college-aged Mass servers to assist the archbishop as “pontifical servers.” The Office of Worship will host a training on Feb. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road.

After the training, these servers will have the opportunity to serve with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at special liturgies throughout the year.

For more information, email Dr. Karen Shadle at kshadle@archlou.org.

OPEN HOUSE

Holy Angels Academy, 12201 Old Henry Road, will host an open house Feb. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

HERE AND THERE

Our Lady of Lourdes School, 510 Breckenridge Lane, will host a Mardi-Gras-themed trivia night on March 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. and trivia begins at 8 p.m. The cost is $280 for a team of 8. Register online at tinyurl.com/55b8hcp7.

St. Louis Bertrand Church’s Rosary Altar Society will host a dessert and card party Feb. 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the parish, 1104 S. Sixth Street, in O’Brien Hall. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and admission is $5. For reservations, call Liz DeLaRosa at 254-366-1255.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold their next Card Party for a Cause on Feb. 11 at Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize ticket. All are invited to attend. Half of the proceeds will benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace. For reservations, call 502-749-9780.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held Feb. 12 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Jason Frakes, who covers high school sports for The Courier-Journal. All are welcome to attend. Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Family Ministries Office is offering a six-session training program for individuals interested in providing pastoral care to the sick. The classes will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, on consecutive Thursdays March 6 through April 10.

Participants may attend any or all sessions. The cost is $10 per session. For more information or to register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296, ext. 1268, or dbouchard@archlou.org.

Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will host a seminar on “Hearing Loss and Cognitive Decline” on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. The presenter is Dr. Jessica Bishop. RSVP to Allyson Skaggs at akskag01@outlook.com.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer an online presentation by Deacon Pat Harris called “Church Teaching on Conscience” on Feb. 20 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter. Upcoming classes are:

“Embracing Diversity in Ministry,” Feb. 24, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

“The Domestic Church and 21st Century Cultural Challenges,” March 1, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/catalogue/.

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).