Dominican Sister Helen O’Sullivan dies at 81

Dominican Sister of Peace Helen O’Sullivan died Sept. 30 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 81 and had been a Dominican Sister for 60 years.

Sister O’Sullivan, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., ministered as an educator in Kentucky, West Virginia, Nebraska, Illinois, Massachusetts and New York.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Dominic School in Springfield, Ky. Sister O’Sullivan served her community as the regional assistant and as regional coordinator for the Eastern Region for the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine — which merged with several other congregations to become the Dominican Sisters of Peace in 2009.

Sister O’Sullivan also ministered to the homeless in Boston, Mass. She later served at St. Catharine, Ky., as the assistant mission group coordinator for the Motherhouse.

In 2020, Sister O’Sullivan moved to Sansbury Care Center where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

She is survived by her sister Kathleen Sweeney, her brothers Michael O’Sullivan and John O’Sullivan, nieces, nephews and members of her congregation.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Oct. 7 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 7 at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel in St. Catharine. Sister O’Sullivan was buried in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098 or online at www.oppeace.org.