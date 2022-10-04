Catholic agencies to aid Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in the U.S. and Carribean

Donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian in the United States and the Caribbean may be made to Catholic Charities USA and Catholic Relief Services.

To donate to Catholic Charities USA for domestic recovery efforts, visit www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/. To donate to Catholic Relief Services, assisting survivors in the Caribbean, visit www.crs.org/.

Both agencies help meet emergency needs of storm victims and assist with long-term recovery.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category four storm Sept. 28, killing at least 80 people and causing widespread damage, according to national news reports.

The hurricane also hit the Carolinas Sept. 30 as a category one hurricane and killed at least four people in North Carolina, according to the reports.

Before reaching the U.S., Hurricane Ian hit Cuba’s western region of Pinar del Rio, taking down the island’s electric grid and damaging homes and churches Sept. 27, Catholic News Service reported.