Dominican Sister Grace Simms dies at 90

Dominican Sister of Peace Grace Simms

Dominican Sister of Peace Grace Simms died April 25 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 90 and in her 68th year of religious life.

Sister Simms, a native of Loretto, Ky., served in education and pastoral ministry in Vietnam, Kentucky, Nebraska, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Louis Bertrand School and ministered as a pastoral associate at Sts. Simon and Jude Church.

She served as registrar and admissions director, campus minister and director of alumni at St. Catharine College in St. Catharine, Ky. The college closed in 2016.

She also served her congregation as the southern regional coordinator for the former congregation of the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace.

In 2019, she moved to the Sansbury Care Center, where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

She is survived by seven sisters, Evelyn Edelen, Vernice Simms, Betty Blair, Geraldine Keysor, Rita Ann Harold, Jane Carol Thompson and Margaret O’Bryan as well as several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated April 30 in the Sansbury Care Center Chapel. Burial followed in the Motherhouse cemetery.Memorial gifts may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peae, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43219-2098 or made securely online at www.oppeace.org.