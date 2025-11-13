Discover Catholic Schools — Forming hearts and minds for Christ

Amy Nall

Each year during Discover Catholic Schools Week, we pause to celebrate the sacred mission that unites our schools: nurturing each student’s personal relationship with Jesus Christ through formation and education to inspire a lifelong commitment to faith, service, and learning.

Our mission calls us to be pilgrims of hope, journeying together on this sacred journey of Catholic education.

From the youngest learners, discovering the magic of reading, to our eighth graders, preparing for confirmation, to our seniors, applying for college, our Catholic schools are places where Christ is encountered. His love is lived each day.

In classrooms, chapels, cafeterias and playgrounds, students experience an education that forms not only their minds but also their hearts and souls. Through education and formation, our schools are preparing our students for their futures and preparing them for heaven.

In Pope Leo’s recently released letter on Catholic education, he writes, “A Catholic education should courageously teach the whole human person.” This vision perfectly captures the heart of our schools’ mission — a steadfast commitment to the education and formation of each and all.

In our Catholic schools, we strive to nurture the whole child: cultivating faith and moral character, deepening academic understanding, and inspiring artistic, athletic and spiritual growth. Through our holistic approach, our students learn not only how to think critically and creatively, but how to love, serve and lead with Christ at the center of their lives.

Faith formation is at the heart of all we do. Across our schools, students pray together, worship together and learn to see the world through the eyes of faith. Eucharistic celebrations, retreats, living rosaries, living stations of the cross and eucharistic adoration are just a few of our faith traditions that unite our students in communion and community.

This deep sense of faith finds its most tangible expression through acts of service. Across the Archdiocese of Louisville, our students are making a difference in the world. Through their commitment to faith and stewardship, our schools cultivate strong and intentional service programs.

From kindergarten to senior year in high school, our students are learning that serving others is both a responsibility and a joy. In partnership with Hand in Hand Ministries, we have students visiting Appalachia and rolling up their sleeves to build ramps, repair floors and paint walls for homeowners in need. We also have students focusing on kindness in their school and neighborhood communities.

One school completed 1,800 acts of kindness in a schoolwide initiative to serve through warm words and daily deeds. Another school focused on environmental stewardship by partnering with Nolin River Wildlife, a nonprofit dedicated to providing a sanctuary for injured and orphaned animals.

Inseparable from excellence in service is excellence in academics. Our schools not only form the hearts of our students, but they form minds, too, through a commitment to intentional, high-quality instruction rooted in Catholic values. Engaging, active, hands-on, innovative learning is embraced across all schools and grade levels.

From Catechesis of the Good Shepherd atriums to STREAM labs that merge science, technology, and faith-filled inquiry, our students are challenged to be good stewards of their own learning. Teachers integrate faith with academic excellence, preparing students to think critically, act compassionately, and lead faithfully.

As we celebrate Discover Catholic Schools Week, be assured that Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville are “courageously teach[ing] the whole human person” in the spirit of Pope Leo’s call. Our teachers, principals and pastors live out this calling each day, and we are deeply grateful for their dedication to our mission. Through faith, service and learning, our schools continue to be places of deep discovery in the sacred journey of Catholic education.