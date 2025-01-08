DeSales to host annual men’s retreat Feb. 8

DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Drive, will host its seventh annual men’s retreat “Encountering Christ in the Eucharist,” from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8.

Father Michael Schultz, associate pastor of St. Albert the Great Church, will lead the retreat. It will include small group discussions, an opportunity for confession and Mass.

DeSales alumni and all men in the community are invited to “reconnect with God, our faith, our brother alumni and our community,” according to an announcement from the school.

The retreat is free. To register, contact Lori Dobson at 883-2436.