DeSales to honor five at annual ‘Hall of Honors’ awards dinner Nov. 5

DeSales High School will honor five individuals at its annual Hall of Honors Awards Dinner Nov. 5.

Two men will be inducted into the Hall of Honors, which “recognizes alumni, faculty, and friends of DeSales who exemplify the school’s values of faith, leadership, and service,” according to an announcement from the school.

This year’s honorees are:

Dr. Eric Brey, a 1992 graduate, is the dean of Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Bob Wheatley, a 1985 graduate, is a teacher at Sacred Heart Academy.

In addition, three other awards will be presented at the dinner:

Father Michael Schultz, a 2016 graduate and associate pastor of St. Albert the Great Church, will receive the Young Alumnus Award.

Tim Heil, a 1988 graduate, will receive the Service Award.

James Horsley, an English teacher at DeSales High School, will receive the President’s Award.

The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. at DeSales, 425 W. Kenwood Drive. Tickets may be purchased online at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/HOH or by contacting Jaclyn Grieshaber at 883-2483.