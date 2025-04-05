DeSales students learn outside the classroom during Immersion Week

A DeSales High School student carried a firehose at a local firehouse March 26 as his classmates looked on. The students visited Pleasure Ridge Park Fire and Rescue during the school’s annual Immersion Week March 24-28. (Photo Special to The Record)

DeSales High School’s annual Immersion Week, held March 24-28, took students into the community and beyond for some hands-on learning.

Held the week preceding spring break, the immersion program “engages the entire student body in a variety of experiential learning opportunities outside the traditional classroom environment,” according to an announcement from the school.

The week helps students “discover passions, career paths, and experiences that extend beyond a conventional educational setting,” said the assistant principal, Aaron Gottbrath, in the announcement.

Some students participated in service to the community, partnering with Catholic Charities, elementary schools and nonprofits. Others explored careers in law and justice, the STEAM field, food and tourism and vocational trades.

Other student groups went farther afield, touring Italy, Switzerland and France during Immersion Week.