DeSales immersion week takes kids to local, global locales 

DeSales High School student Colin Wheatley, right, and teacher Matt Sommer discussed a photo during a photography session March 26. DeSales’ student body had the opportunity to explore various careers during their annual immersion week March 25-29.

DeSales High School students observed their annual immersion week, March 25-29, by fanning out across the city and as far as England and Scotland.

The week is an opportunity for the entire student body to participate in academic activities, explore various careers and provide service, according to an announcement from the school.

Locally, students donated their time to non-profit agencies, including Catholic Charities of Louisville. Groups met with professionals and visited local courtrooms and hotels as they explored careers in law and justice and food and tourism.

Groups toured England and Scotland and others remained on campus, where they studied video game design in the school’s gaming innovations lab.