Ursuline Sister Mary Angela Matthews dies

Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph Mary Angela Matthews died April 5 at Mount Saint Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky. She was 90 and in her 70th year of religious life.

Sister Matthews, a native of Hardinsburg, Ky., ministered as an educator and a librarian. She served in Kentucky, Nebraska and New Mexico.

In Kentucky, she taught at Holy Name of Mary School in Calvary and also served as principal. She also taught at Flaherty High School, in Flaherty. She also served in the Diocese of Owensboro.

Sister Matthews resided at St. Angela Convent in Louisville from 2003-2005, where she served as a caretaker and tutor. From 2006-2017, she was the Motherhouse librarian in Maple Mount.

She is survived by nieces, nephews and members of her community.

Due to COVID-19 public safety policies, the wake and funeral will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.