DeSales High School students listened as teacher Matt Sommer, far right, taught a creative writing class held in the school’s new open-air classroom Aug. 11. (Photo Special to The Record)

DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Dr., will host a social event for eighth graders and their families at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Participants are invited to tour the campus and meet current students and families. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/232015041421133 or contact the school at 368-6519.