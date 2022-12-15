Students serve in Eastern Kentucky

During various service trips to Eastern Kentucky Sept. 25 through Nov. 11, 135 students from five Archdiocese of Louisville schools helped clean and repair two homes that were damaged by the July floods in Waylon.

Students from St. Mary Academy, St. Albert the Great, St. Stephen Martyr, St. Patrick and Holy Trinity schools worked with Hand in Hand Ministries, a Louisville-based nonprofit, and with Good Neighbor Ministries based in Johnson County.

The students tore out moldy and muddy insulation and walls, replaced flooring, repaired ceilings and hung drywall.

Allison Ridenhour, director of immersion trips for Hand in Hand Ministries, said the students also spent time talking to the homeowners and listening to stories about how they survived the flood.

The group from Holy Trinity School also helped to organize the Hand in Hand food pantry and volunteered at the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard during the same service trip. At the shelter, the group cleaned and sanitized containers used to transport animals.