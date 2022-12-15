Students serve in Eastern Kentucky

St. Stephen Martyr student Kloie Denton, left, spoke to Amy Harley, a parent volunteer, while working to install new walls in a home damaged by the July floods in Waylon, Ky. Nick Wolff, a St. Stephen Martyr student, worked nearby. They were among 135 Archdiocese of Louisville students who did service projects in Eastern Kentucky between Oct. 25 and Nov. 11. (Photo Special to The Record)
During various service trips to Eastern Kentucky Sept. 25 through Nov. 11, 135 students from five Archdiocese of Louisville schools helped clean and repair two homes that were damaged by the July floods in Waylon.
Holy Trinity eighth-graders Wyatt Anderson, left, and Katherine Rueff, used drills to hang drywall in a home damaged by the July floods in Waylon, Ky., during a service project trip with Hand in Hand Ministries and Good Neighbor Ministries. (Photo Special to The Record)
Students from St. Mary Academy, St. Albert the Great, St. Stephen Martyr, St. Patrick and Holy Trinity schools worked with Hand in Hand Ministries, a Louisville-based nonprofit, and with Good Neighbor Ministries based in Johnson County.
St. Albert the Great students Cecilia Biagi, left, and Garrett Augustine helped to prepare walls for further repair in a home damaged by the July floods in Waylon, Ky. St. Albert the Great students were among 135 Archdiocese of Louisville students who did service projects in Eastern Kentucky between Oct. 25 and Nov. 11. (Photo Special to The Record)
The students tore out moldy and muddy insulation and walls, replaced flooring, repaired ceilings and hung drywall.
Allison Ridenhour, director of immersion trips for Hand in Hand Ministries, said the students also spent time talking to the homeowners and listening to stories about how they survived the flood.
St. Albert the Great students Molli Currens, left, and Lilli Horlander helped to prepare walls for further repair in a home damaged by the July floods in Waylon, Ky. St. Albert the Great students were among 135 Archdiocese of Louisville students who did service projects in Eastern Kentucky between Oct. 25 and Nov. 11. (Photo Special to The Record)
The group from Holy Trinity School also helped to organize the Hand in Hand food pantry and volunteered at the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard during the same service trip. At the shelter, the group cleaned and sanitized containers used to transport animals.
Brock Martin, a Holy Trinity School eighth-grader, sprayed water into an animal transport container held by teacher Andrea Snyder, at the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard, Ky., Nov. 4. Eighth-graders Hampton Stuecker, center, and Wyatt Anderson, right, worked nearby. (Photo Special to The Record)