Deacon John Kromer dies at 85

Deacon John Kromer, formerly a deacon of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died on Dec. 18. He was 85 and had been a deacon for 31 years.

Deacon Kromer was ordained to the permanent diaconate for the archdiocese in 1993. He served as a deacon at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Hodgenville, Ky., St. Anne Church in Howardstown, Ky., St. John Vianney Church and the old St. Helen Church.

He also served as a deacon in the Diocese of Owensboro and the Diocese of Toledo

In addition to his diaconate ministry, Deacon Kromer served in the United States Navy and as an administrator, teacher, principal and superintendent in Bardstown, Ky., for 30 years. He was also a master carpenter and blacksmith.

He is survived by his wife, Veronica; his children, John (Lois) Kromer Jr., Richard (Angie) Kromer and Elizabeth (Jeff) Schmidt; siblings, Carole (Dr. John) Herburger and Karen Alexander and seven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Anne Kaufman.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 23 at St. Michael Church in Hicksville, Ohio. Burial was to take place at a later date in Paulding Memorial Cemetery in Paulding, Ohio.