Deacon honored with Distinguished Alumni Award

St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky. honored Deacon Bill Clark with the 2024 Senator Joe Prather Distinguished Alumni Award.

The award was presented Feb. 3 during St. James School’s Black and White Knight Auction and Gala event.

Deacon Clark, who serves at St. James Church in Elizabethtown, was ordained in 1996. He has served on the parish’s administration staff, the finance council and the formation committee. Deacon Clark has also served on the Archdiocesan Personnel Board of the Diaconate.

Deacon Clark retired after serving for 40 years in banking.

The Senator Joe Prather Distinguished Alumni Award was established last year and honors an alumni of St. James School or any other school associated with St. James Church, including Elizabethtown Catholic High School, according to a press release from the school.