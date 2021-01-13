Days of Human Dignity kicks off with 36th annual Dr. King celebration

The Archdiocese of Louisville will observe “Days of Human Dignity” starting in January with a series of events to promote the inherent dignity of every person.

This year, the observance will start with the 36th Annual Community-Wide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. It will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

The theme of this year’s event is “It’s Time to Repair.” Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will preside at the service “of prayer and praise honoring Dr. King and all that he fought for,” according to a press release from the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry.

Due to health restrictions brought about by the pandemic, in-person attendance will be limited. The service will be live-streamed on the Cathedral of the Assumption’s YouTube channel. For more information, contact the OMM at 471-2146.

Additional Days of Human Dignity events include:

Jan. 21-29 — A nationwide Nine Days for Life novena for the protection of human life will be held. Each day’s intention will include a short reflection and suggested actions to “build a culture of life,” according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

As part of the novena, Archbishop Kurtz will celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption Jan. 26 at noon. The Mass will be live-streamed on the Cathedral’s YouTube channel.

Jan. 22 — A Day of Prayer for the Protection of Unborn Children will include the Walk for Life at 4:30 p.m. Participants will gather in the Cathedral undercroft. The prayer walk is 1.5 miles and will begin at 5 p.m. Archbishop Kurtz will celebrate Mass at 5:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption. Seating is limited to 200 people. To reserve a seat, contact eharpring@archlou.org or ArchLouYM@archlou.org. Participants are asked to wear a face-covering at all events.

The “Days of Human Dignity” will conclude in February with the annual Catholic Relief Services’ Rice Bowl campaign.