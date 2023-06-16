CSAA golf and soccer champs decided

The Catholic School Athletic Association’s (CSAA) golf and soccer championship tournaments were held June 5 and 6.

The golf tournament for middle and elementary school divisions was held June 5 at Seneca Golf Course. The final results, according to the CSAA, were:

In the fifth and sixth-grade division girls team, Holy Spirit School won first place and St. Albert the Great School placed second.

In the fifth and sixth-grade division boys team, St. Albert the Great won first place, Holy Spirit won second place and Holy Trinity School placed third.

In the seventh and eighth-grade division boys team, St. Albert won first place, St. Patrick School won second and Holy Trinity placed third. (Girls did not compete in this division.)

The CSAA soccer championship games were played at St. Athanasius School June 5 and 6. The final results, according to the CSAA, were: