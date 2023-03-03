CSAA basketball and swimming champs named

Champions in 17 basketball divisions of the Catholic School Athletic Association were named during tournaments held in February. In the sixth and eighth divisions for girls’ and boys’ teams, the championships were played at gymnasiums throughout the Louisville area including at Assumption High School, Mercy Academy, Trinity High School and DeSales High School.

The final results for girls’ championships were:

Sixth-grade Division 1AA — Holy Trinity School defeated St. Patrick School 22-20.

Sixth-grade Division 1A — St. Bernard School defeated St. Paul School 38-18.

Sixth-grade Division 2AA — Notre Dame School defeated St. Michael School 16-14.

Sixth-grade Division 3 — Sacred Heart Model School defeated St. Martha School 15-10.

Eighth-grade Division 1AA — Our Lady of Lourdes School defeated St. Michael 29-18.

Eighth-grade Division 1A — Sacred Heart Model School defeated St. Andrew School 31-20.

Eighth-grade Division 2 — St. Michael # 2 defeated St. Michael #3 41-9.

The final results for boys’ championships were:

Sixth-grade Division 1AA — St. Patrick School defeated St. Agnes School 38-29.

Sixth-grade Division 1A — St. Paul School defeated St. Raphael 35-28.

Sixth-grade Division 2AA — Holy Trinity defeated St. Patrick 36-23.

Sixth-grade Division 2A — St. Paul School defeated St. Bernard 35-12.

Sixth-grade Division 3 — Holy Trinity Blue defeated Holy Trinity Black 19-18.

Eighth-grade Division 1AA — St. Margaret Mary School defeated St. Mary 31-2.

Eighth-grade Division 1A — St. Raphael School defeated St. Martha School 46-18.

Eighth-grade Division 2AA — Holy Trinity defeated St. Margaret Mary 34-26.

Eighth-grade Division 2A — Ascension School defeated St. Martha 31-12.

Eighth-grade Division 3 — Holy Trinity Blue defeated St. Patrick Gold 27-22.

The swimming championship took place Feb. 25.

For the girls team, Holy Trinity won first place. St. Margaret Mary placed second and Sacred Heart Model School was third.

For the boys team, Holy Trinity won first place. St. Margaret Mary won second place and Sacred Heart Model School placed third.

For the co-ed teams, Holy Trinity won first place. St. Margaret Mary won second and Sacred Heart Model Schools landed in third.

The championship results were provided by the Catholic School Athletic Association.