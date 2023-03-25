CSAA Archery champs named

Catholic School Athletic Association’s archery tournaments for middle and elementary school divisions were held March 10-11 at Mercy Academy.

In the middle school division, St. Gabriel School placed first with a score of 3163; St. Athanasius School placed second with a score of 3113; and St. Michael School placed third with a score of 3105.

In the elementary school division, St. Michael placed first with a score of 2927; St. Albert the Great School placed second with a score of 2840; and St. Gabriel placed third with a score of 2784.

Results were provided by the Catholic School Athletic Association.