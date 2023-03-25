Youth

CSAA Archery champs named

by

Catholic School Athletic Association’s archery tournaments for middle and elementary school divisions were held March 10-11 at Mercy Academy.

In the middle school division, St. Gabriel School placed first with a score of 3163; St. Athanasius School placed second with a score of 3113; and St. Michael School placed third with a score of 3105.

In the elementary school division, St. Michael placed first with a score of 2927; St. Albert the Great School placed second with a score of 2840; and St. Gabriel placed third with a score of 2784.

Results were provided by the Catholic School Athletic Association.

Tags from the story
,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Vatican official speaks at local gathering
By Ruby Thomas, Record Staff Writer More than 400 who gathered for the...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *