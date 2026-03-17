CSAA announces results of the 2026 swimming and archery championships

Winners of the Catholic School Athletic Association’s archery and swimming championship competitions were determined earlier this month.

The archery tournament for middle and elementary school divisions was held from March 6-8 at Sacred Heart Schools.

In the middle school division, St. Michael School placed first, St. Gabriel School placed second and St. Albert the Great School placed third.

In the elementary school division, St. Michael placed first, St. Gabriel placed second and St. Albert placed third.

The CSAA swimming championship took place Feb. 28 at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatics Center.

In both the Boys and Girls divisions, Holy Trinity School placed first, St. Margaret Mary School placed second and Sacred Heart Model School placed third.

The championship results were provided by the Catholic School Athletic Association.