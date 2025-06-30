Coverage in Spanish to be all digital, print section ends this month

The Spanish language version of the Record Newspaper newsletter is available here.

The Record’s coverage in Spanish has recently expanded in digital format, with an email newsletter in Spanish and a variety of bilingual social media posts.

At the same time, this week’s print edition, June 26, will be the last to include Vida Católica, the monthly Spanish-language section that began in 2018.

The shift is meant to reach Spanish-speaking Catholics where they are, said Marnie McAllister, editor of The Record.

The newspaper has, for the last seven years, shipped stacks of the print editions featuring Vida Católica to more than a dozen parishes that offer Mass in Spanish. However, pastors have reported in recent years that these aren’t being widely used, said McAllister.

In contrast, an email newsletter launched last fall has been well received, “apparently reaching more households than the print editions,” she said.

Eva Gonzalez, director of Hispanic ministry for the Archdiocese of Louisville, said Spanish-speaking Catholics tend to be most comfortable using smartphones for communication. The email newsletter and bilingual content on social media, along with The Record’s website, are easily accessible by phone, Gonzalez noted.

The Spanish-language newsletter, emailed to subscribers monthly, highlights local news and events in the Archdiocese of Louisville, as well as national and international news. It also includes links to read the coverage in English.

The Record has provided Spanish translations of columns written by the Archbishops of Louisville for more than two decades. These will continue to appear in print alongside the English.

WEB ONLY

Click here to subscribe for free to the monthly Spanish newsletter.

To sign up for the weekly English newsletter, click here.

Follow The Record on Instagram @recordarchlou and on Facebook @The Record-Archdiocese of Louisville.