Courage ministry offering confidential spiritual support

The local chapter of Courage, a ministry of the Archdiocese of Louisville, is offering confidential spiritual support group meetings for Catholic men and women with same-sex attraction who desire to live chaste lives consistent with the teaching of the church.

Also, EnCourage, a companion ministry serving the spiritual needs of parents, siblings, children, relatives and friends of those experiencing same-sex attraction, is holding local meetings. Members of EnCourage “support one another and their loved ones through discussion, prayer and fellowship in a confidential group setting,” according to the archdiocese.

For more information about how to participate in one of these groups, contact Father Jonathan Erdman or Deacon Stephen Bowling, co-chaplains of the ministries, at courage@archlou.org More information is also available at http://couragerc.org.