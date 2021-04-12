Courage and EnCourage ministries available in the archdiocese

The local chapter of Courage, a ministry of the Archdiocese of Louisville, is offering confidential spiritual support-group meetings for Catholic men and women with same-sex attraction.

The ministry, an offering of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Family Ministries Office, is meant for those who wish to live chaste lives consistent with the church’s teaching.

A companion ministry called EnCourage is also available in the archdiocese. This ministry is dedicated to the spiritual needs of parents, siblings, children, other relatives and friends of those experiencing same-sex attraction. EnCourage members offer support to one another and their loved ones through discussion, prayer and fellowship. This ministry is also confidential.

For more information, visit www.couragerc.org or contact one of the chapter’s co-chaplains — Father Jonathan Erdman or Deacon Stephen Bowling at courage@archlou.org.