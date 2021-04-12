Catholic Enrichment Center to mark 21 years

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, will celebrate its 21st anniversary on April 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a formal presentation beginning at 4 p.m. Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz and other dignitaries will attend.

The CEC is an extension of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry and has played an “integral role in the community and the archdiocese for more than two decades,” an announcement from OMM said.

The center was established in 2000 to provide “holistic cultural enrichment, formation and academic development for the community,” the announcement said.

The center serves as a community gathering place, where people of all ages, races and faiths “can find the answers to many of their questions concerning enhancing one’s life from a holistic perspective,” it said.

At the anniversary event, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. For more details on the event, call the CEC at 776-0262.