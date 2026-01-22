Community Calendar — Jan. 22, 2026

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will present a special edition of VENTUS — eucharistic adoration with modern worship music — on Feb. 4. Adoration begins in silence at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction at 8 p.m. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Feb. 7 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m., followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a Gospel and homily and sacred music.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s, meets the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville will have Ken Peet and Chuck Lynch speak about the Serra Leadership Rally at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 at the Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

St. Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr., is hosting a blood drive on Feb. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Volunteers can sign up to donate at redcrossblood.org or on the Blood app.

HERE & THERE

Catholic Charities of Louisville will host Rouler, its biggest fundraiser, on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave. The evening will include live music, casino-style gaming, Cajun food, a silent auction and an open bar. Tickets are $100 and available at cclou.org/mardigras.

The Dominican Sisters of Peace are hosting a two-day Lenten retreat on Zoom from Feb. 27-28 for single, Catholic women ages 18-45. For more information, visit: oppeace.org/become-a-sister, contact Sister Ana Gonzalez at ana.gonzalez@oppeace.org or call/text 475-224-0519.

DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Dr., will be hosting a Men’s Retreat on March 7 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The retreat will be led by Father Michael Schultz of St. Albert the Great Church. This is open to all community members. Visit DeSales High School’s webpage for more information, or to RSVP or contact Katy Buerger at 883-2436.

ALUMNI EVENTS

St. Xavier High School Alumni are invited to register for two retreats led by Benedictine Father Adrian Burke, which will take place during Lent.

The Alumni Overnight Retreat will be at St. Meinrad Archabbey in southern Indiana from Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. CST to Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m. The $190 attendance fee will cover meals and includes a private room. Registration can be completed online at www.saintx.com/alumniretreat or by calling St. X.

The Alumni Day Retreat will take place on March 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the $10 registration fee includes lunch for attendees. Registration can be completed online at www.saintx.com/campusretreat or by calling St. X.

Reservations for both retreats are due by Feb. 13. For additional information, call St. Xavier at 637-8485.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide a supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Feb. 11. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, will meet on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon in the Spirituality Center at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

The group begins Jan. 28 and runs through April 1. It is offered via Zoom and in person. To register or receive a Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

DivorceCare, a free weekly seminar and support group, will meet on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Spirituality Center at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. The group begins Jan. 27 and runs through April 28. To register, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

St. John Paul II Parish, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, welcomes anyone who has suffered a significant loss to join the Grief Recovery Support Group. The free eight-week program runs on Tuesdays from Feb.10 to March 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Pattie Filley at 459-425, ext. 124, or call 742-1190 to register.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

“Icons 101,” a free seminar, will be presented by Benedictine Sister Jeana Visel on Jan. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, 1000 N Beckley Station Road. She will discuss iconography and take a special look at the San Damiano Crucifix, an icon that hangs above St. Patrick’s altar. Register at stpatlou.org/recharge.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event on Jan. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road. Dr. Jane Thibault will present “No Act of Kindness Is Ever Wasted: The Spirituality of Aging,” exploring the practice of kindness.

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry will host a workshop titled “How to Speak to Teens so They Actually Listen” on March 14. The workshop will be held at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is provided. Register at tinyurl.com/2nuw4mny.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes. Upcoming classes are:

“Introduction to Prayer,” Feb. 2, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Schools’ Desenzano Conference Room, 3115 Lexington Rd.

“Survive and Advance: The Intersection of Sports Language and Scriptural Exegesis,” Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, Zoom

“Faith Development,” Feb. 19, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Aloysius School’s Library, 122 Mount Mercy Dr., Pewee Valley, Ky.

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

A listening session for youth and young adults from the Hispanic community will be held by the Office of Youth and Young Adults on Jan. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Road. Register through to Morgann Lucas at mlucas@archlou.org.



Epiphany Church will host “A Conversation on Women’s Roles in the Church” on Jan. 31 in its community center, 914 Old Harrods Creek Rd. Appetizers begin at 6:30 p.m. and dialogue will begin at 7 p.m. The gathering will feature six women sharing their experience of faith and service. Register by Jan. 28 at tinyurl.com/hjf9kjsp. For more information, contact Carol Harris at cahar02@gmail.com.