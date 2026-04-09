Community Calendar – April 9, 2026

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on April 13 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

“Teach me to Pray” Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will host a family-oriented adoration night on April 22. The evening will begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m., with adoration following from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Visit http://bit.ly/4sT5bTS to register.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated April 19 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. April 20, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Sister Nancy Reynolds (with the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods) will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Assumption High School in the gym, 2170 Tyler Lane, on April 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of student Kaitlyn Clements.

Donate blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

“WinsDay,” set for 12:45 p.m. on April 29 at Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave., will benefit Catholic Charities of Louisville. The agency will receive a $5 donation for every ticket purchased at this link: https://bit.ly/3N9NgIN. The deadline to purchase tickets is April 28.

“Family Mentor” volunteers are needed to help refugee families settle into their new homes. Volunteers provide English tutoring, homework assistance, friendship and support as families adjust to life in a new community. Contact Debbie Belt at Catholic Charities at dbelt@archlou.org for information.

Catholic Charities’ Refugee Services team needs volunteers to drive clients to medical appointments and assist with food delivery. This role helps ensure families can access essential healthcare services, including basic check-ups and dental appointments for children. For more information, contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org.

HERE & THERE

The Women’s Club at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mt. Washington, Ky., will host a bunco fundraiser on April 23 in the Xavier Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15 per person and includes food and drinks. Split the pot will also be featured; no one under 18 will be admitted. For more information, contact Patty Heuser at p.heuser@twc.com or by calling 727-7688.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold their Card Party for a Cause on April 14 at Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. All are invited to attend. Half of the proceeds will benefit Franciscan Kitchen. For reservations, call 502-749-9780.

Louisville Cursillo will host an Ultreya fellowship event on April 19 at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring a dish to share. For more information, visit www.louisvillecursillo.org or contact Maria Cobb at 943-9275.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11051 Maple Way, will hold its annual Indoor Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on April 25 and will feature more than 50 tables.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

“The Parent Project: Equipping Parish Leaders to Engage Parents in Discipleship” will be offered at two parishes in April. The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Youth and Young Adults will present the program in partnership with EQSaints.

Robert Feduccia, president of EQSaints, “will share a theological framework, pastoral skills, and practical tools meant to equip parish leaders to engage parents as protagonists of discipleship within their families,” an announcement about the event said.

April 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky.

April 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/hcyvm5mb.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Overview of the Mass” on April 22 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky.

The class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church is offering a series of classes via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

April 16 and 17: Qoheleth — Skepticism about Easy Answers

April 23 and 24: Qoheleth — Keeping Faith during Confusion

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

The Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., will host the World Community of Christian Meditation’s “Foundations of Christian Meditation” with Dr. Kathleen Weller and Eugene Bebeau Jr. April 17-19. For more information or to register, visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org/programs/.

A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin is held on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway.