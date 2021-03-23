Common Table culinary program offers next round of soup subscription

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Common Table culinary program will offer its next six-week soup and bread subscription service this spring. Subscriptions include a quart of soup and a loaf of fresh bread each week.

The soups are made by Common Table students and the bread is made by a local bakery, Wildflour Bakehouse.

The menu, which includes vegetarian options, is: cheddar corn chowder with sundried tomato bread; curried carrot soup with nine grain bread; Italian wedding or veggie soup with farmhouse white bread; split pea soup with honey wheat bread; mushroom barley soup with potato cheddar chive bread; and Carolina shrimp or kale and red pepper soup with spinach feta bread.

The service, which is $78 for six weeks, runs from April 12 to May 17 and includes delivery during Derby week.

Common Table aims to “fight poverty by providing free culinary arts training to people who face barriers to employment,” according to a news release from Catholic Charities. The soup subscription service supports students’ tuition costs and employment services.

Individuals should register by April 5. To order, visit cclou.org/commontable.

Current pickup locations include St. Gabriel, St. Margaret Mary, St. Michael, St. Patrick, St. Peter the Apostle and St. Bernadette parishes.

Common Table will deliver to locations where 10 or more individuals have registered. Others can pick up from Common Table, located at the Dare to Care Community Kitchen at 1200 S. 28th Street.